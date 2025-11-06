Small Stories with Laura Pashby

Charlene Ray
3d

I really love the changing weather between seasons. My favorite is either a misty all day rain or the foggy mornings, especially when the fog slowly rolls over the water and lingers in the low places in the landscape. So beautiful!

Sarah L Kent
3d

I'm a former astrophysicist and meteorologist, now living working and writing from an off-grid narrowboat.

Although I love the bright, sunny weather we can get in Spring and Autumn here in the UK (good for my solar power) I perversely find my favourite type of weather to be summer rain. Its soft thrum on the roof of my boat is incredibly soothing and perfect to fall asleep to. I love the way it refreshes all the summer wildflowers, clears the air and somehow renders everything more alive.

