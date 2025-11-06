BUY CHASING FOG IN PAPERBACK

It’s paperback publication day for Chasing Fog!

Today, my book is making its way into the world with a gorgeous new cover (designed by Simon & Schuster’s Pip Watkins). Yesterday, I took my copy up to the woodland where I shot the cover image — a place that appears in almost every chapter of the book. We’ve reached the moment when beech leaves turn from green to gold, and autumn mists are beginning to swirl — it’s the perfect time to curl up under a blanket and read this story of a journey in search of a mysterious weather condition.

I’m particularly delighted with the cover quotes from the Times Literary Supplement, and wonderful queen of winter

, and I’m really looking forward to having a conversation with Katherine herself this morning via an

! If you’re on Instagram, do come over and join us —you’ll find me as

.

Chasing Fog in the TLS

My other publication day plans include bookshop visits — beginning with the little bookshop in the Cotswolds — and a Substack Live conversation with my lovely friend

at 5pm GMT — do join us if you’re on Substack Notes.

Oh, and I’ve painted my nails to match my book cover again… 💅🏻

Finally, in celebration of publication day, I’m giving away TWO copies of the new Chasing Fog paperback. To enter, leave a comment on this post letting me know your favourite kind of weather (you can use an emoji if you like)! If you already have a copy of the book, perhaps you’d like to send one to a friend? Entries close at 6pm GMT on Thursday 13th November, small print below. Good luck!

Wishing you magical misty mornings,

Laura 💚

PS: If you’d like to find out more about the book, you can access the full Chasing Fog Book Club here.

Giveaway T&Cs:

-No purchase is necessary

-This giveaway is open to anyone anywhere in the world over the age of 18

-Two people who have left a comment on this post as stated above by the deadline will be chosen at random to win a paperback copy of Chasing Fog

-The winners will be announced in this newsletter after the deadline

-The choice of winners is final and no correspondence will be entered into

-There is no cash alternative