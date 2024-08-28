It’s publication week, and so just for today, I’m sending you an old school newsletter… because I want to share some news. Normal service will resume on Friday with the August Love List, after a wildly exciting collaboration with

Firstly, I want to tell you that, following my Substack tour, I’m going on an actual in-person book tour for Chasing Fog! Given that when my first book was published, I couldn’t even leave my house thanks to Covid, I am delighted to have the opportunity to take my new book out into the world and—I hope—to meet some of you.

You can book tickets for the tour events here .

I’m also visiting some lovely indie bookshops to sign stock of Chasing Fog, dates for which to follow.

I was over the moon to be included in i’s Best New Books To Read In August 2024 (next to my idol Sarah Moss, no less) and thrilled that they described Chasing Fog as ‘an exquisite piece of nature writing’.

Chasing Fog recently received an excellent review in the Evening Standard, pleasingly entitled ‘the wonderful weirdness of fog’.

‘Pashby takes us into the heart of fog and conjures it powerfully — you are there with her in the mists and sea fret. […] this book, which captures the weird wonderfulness of fog, may make a convert out of you too.’

It’s also been featured this week in the ‘new releases’ over at bookshop.org, where I’ve curated a special reading list of all my foggy favourites:

In the writing of Chasing Fog, I searched for fog in nine different landscapes across the UK and beyond. My book is part nature writing and part literary exploration so as I found actual fog on mountain tops, in bogs, woods and on clifftops, I also found fog on the page. Some of these books influenced the writing of Chasing Fog, others I was drawn to later, pulled in by their misty spell.

You’ll find my Fabulously Foggy Reading List here (it’s part of my affiliate profile)*.

Finally, I’ve been in Cotswold Book Room this week, signing copies to be sent out in the post, a number of which I know are going to you lovely folks—I do so hope that you will love it!!

