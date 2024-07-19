A decade ago, standing high on a hill near an Iron Age fort, I watched swirling fog rise up from the river valley — it’s a moment that I describe in the introduction to Chasing Fog. I lifted my camera from where it hung round my neck and I looked through the lens at the fog as it wove through the trees. The woods around me suddenly felt different: beautiful, but also potent and uncanny. In that instant everything changed; fog put me under its spell, and the enchantment has never worn off.

pre-order in paperback

I fell in love with fog through the lens, and with my camera (or my phone, whichever I have to hand) I am still forever seeking to capture the way that fog feels: the mood, the story, the physical and also the emotional landscape. In photography, as in reality, fog can be elusive, but here are some tips from my many misty mornings, all of which you can achieve with just your phone…

Five Top Tips for Photographing Fog

(that you can achieve with just your phone)

1) Underexpose slightly. When you’re photographing mist or fog, it’s easy for the image to become pale and washed out. Turn your exposure down a touch, to ensure that you preserve all the scene’s detail (if you’re using an iPhone, tap on the screen to see the sunshine icon and then drag it downwards with your finger). You can always turn the exposure up again slightly when editing, should you feel that you need to.



2) Look for leading lines. The eye can become a little lost in a misty image: it’s up to you to guide it. Use leading lines such as roads, paths, or rows of trees to draw the viewer into your image, inviting them to join you on your journey.



3) Find foreground interest. If you focus your image on a detail close to the camera – a flower, a trembling leaf, the edge of a building – the rest of the image can melt away into the mist, giving your image a mysterious fairytale feel. (Tap on the phone screen to focus).



4) Seek out colour. Against a backdrop of silvery grey fog, colours can really sing.



5) Always consider the story. The silhouette of a lone figure walking down the path, the beam of a lighthouse cutting through the fog, a tent surrounded by swirling morning mist: when composing a foggy photograph, try to pull the viewer in, create mood or mystery and tell a specific story.

You’ll can read my story in Chasing Fog. If you’ve already pre-ordered a copy, or requested it from your local library, I’m so grateful!

Thank you for reading,

Laura x