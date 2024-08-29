Chasing Fog is here! Not just in my hands but in your hands too—it’s out in the world at last! Later this morning I’ll be visiting the dear indie bookshop where I work, to see this book of mine on bookshop shelves for the first time.

To celebrate publication day, I’m beyond delighted to finally share with you a gorgeous collaboration that Matt

and I have been working on for over a year. As you can probably guess, Matt—a talented composer and musician based in the Pacific Northwest—shares my love of fog, which is how we first connected and made a plan to work together on a foggy project.

I waited and waited for fog, and then, one day last October, it came. I took my camera up to the woods with me to film a walk in the fog. I edited together the footage, and sent it to Matt, who worked his magic. I couldn’t be more honoured that he’s composed a piece of music especially for this video, my Chasing Fog Book Trailer. It’s called ‘Chasing Fog Theme’.

A theme! For my book! I’m honestly overwhelmed, so I’ll let Matt explain:

‘Regarding the footage, Laura wrote: I was aiming for a kind of dream sequence walk in the fog. When I sent her the song, I told her: “I wanted to create a delicate but foggy effect — you'll hear different piano parts playing off of each other, paired with some field recordings to mirror the beautiful walk through the woods and fields.”’

Will you walk through the fog with us?

I do so hope that you enjoy the video and that you will subscribe to Matt’s gorgeous Substack.

I’m so excited that I’ve painted my nails to match the book’s cover! 💚💚💚

If you read the book, it would be amazing if you could share a photograph on social media using #chasingfogbook. There are some downloadable images here, or take a picture of your own.

Thank you for reading and listening, your support means the world.

Laura x