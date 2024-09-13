A couple of weeks after his exams, I drove my eldest son and his friends to the Pembrokeshire coast for their first independent camping trip. Following a swim in the sparkling sea, I set off for home, leaving him surrounded by kit bags and tent pegs. Driving away, I felt anxiously queasy, but I knew I had done all I could. I believe in my boy — it was time to let go and allow him to fly. ‘You are the bow(s)’ wrote Kahil Gibran, ‘from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.’ That night, as I slept, miles away the boys lay in midnight grass, watching the night sky. ‘We saw shooting stars’, my son told me later.

On the morning of my book’s publication day, I woke early, once again anxiously queasy. I made myself a cup of tea and sat down at the kitchen table to post my book launch video. I wasn’t sure I felt ready to send Chasing Fog into the world, but it had long been out of my hands: boxes of books had left the warehouse, bound for bookshops around the country. Parcels would soon be arriving on doormats, carrying the crisp scent of fresh paper. There were already copies in the hands of fellow authors and on the desks of reviewers. My book was no longer constrained in a file on my computer or tethered in a stack of paper: the time had come to launch, to let it fly brightly into the unknown.

buy a copy of chasing fog