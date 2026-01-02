chandelier glass
shards of joy
It is late afternoon and pale winter sunlight streams through the window into the room, reaching for the Christmas tree in the corner. On the top branches, chandelier crystals hanging on gold thread catch the light and fragment it, sending sparkles dancing across the walls.
Once, outside the auction rooms in the old chapel at the top of the hill, my frie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Small Stories with Laura Pashby to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.