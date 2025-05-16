Pendeen Lighthouse (a colour version of the chapter opener)

This chapter, ‘The Fog Horn’, begins with a lighthouse that clings to the tip of a lonely headland, far beyond the end of the road, reached only by a winding primrose path. In Woolf’s To the Lighthouse, the Ramsay family never quite make it to the ‘silvery, misty-looking tower’, and perhaps a lighthouse’s mysterious elusiveness is part of its appeal, existing as it does in liminality — perched at the borderline of land, sea and sky.

There are two lighthouses in this chapter — the first, Start Point, allowed the opportunity to explore inside, offering a glimpse of lighthouse life, and giving me the chance to stare into the enormous glittering glass eye of its now defunct Fresnel lens. ‘Warning’ read a sign on this lighthouse gate ‘a fog signal emitting a very loud noise may be sounded in this vicinity at any time’, but the day was bright and the foghorn remained silent.

When I visited the second lighthouse, Pendeen, I arrived to find it cocooned by a weighty shawl of fog. On the clifftop, I could see the large, black curved twin horns of its foghorn pointing out to sea, but the decommissioned Pendeen Foghorn remained silent, a strange and melancholy sight when surrounded by thick fog. I travelled on along the coast, looking for shipwrecks; for a fae fog warning called a Whooper; and hoping not to find a gothic nightmare on Bodmin Moor. Eventually, the eerie wail of a foghorn crept into my ears somewhere I least expected it.

‘Up in the lighthouse service room, one floor below the lantern, a map shows known shipwrecks in the waters around Start Point, and they are many. The listed names sound a strange and terrible recitation — a found poem:

Reliance

Gossamer

Lizzie Ellen

Lyra, Freedom, Dryad

Spirit of the Ocean’

Can you look out for, and record, your own found poem?

This month’s Q&A questions are extracted from an interview with Cunning Folk Magazine, who featured Chasing Fog in their book club.

What was on your mind when writing this book?

I suppose I was thinking about the lost — in terms of those who get lost in the fog, and also the collective sense of loss that we are all currently experiencing in regard to weather and climate. But as I travelled deeper into the fog, I began to realise that fog is also somewhere that unexpected things can be found.

Fog, in ghost stories, folklore and also your personal life feels like a haunting. Why do you think this weather, in particular, lends itself to ghost stories and tales about memory?

It’s the flicker of the unknown that calls to me in the fog. I think the fog is a place where we can find something we have collectively lost — the acceptance of mystery, a recognition that not everything can be clearly seen or completely understood. Time feels different in the fog — more fluid — when fog falls and the landscape is transformed, the past feels closer, almost tangible. Ghosts and memories draw in.

Chasing Fog

