I’m focusing on one chapter of my book each month. Chasing Fog follows the structure of a physical (and emotional) journey — each chapter of the book is set in a foggy place, looks at a type of fog, and is guided by a sense. If you missed the previous chapters, you’ll find them here. This is chapter seven, which is set on the Beara Peninsula in Cork, Ireland. It features a type of fog called féth fíadha and is guided by the sense of intuition. Here I am reading you a section of it.

In this chapter, I visited the Beara Peninsula with my Mum, searching for féth fíadha — a magical mist of invisibility, said to be summoned by druids, and a race of supernatural beings called the Tuatha Dé Danann. Together, Mum and I spent time at a meditation centre, we sought out stone circles and stayed on the edge of a blanket bog. We travelled on Ireland’s only cable car to a lonely island said to have a connection to the realm of the dead. During our time on the Beara Peninsula we found — among other things — ravens, moss, a sea-god with a shimmering cloak, a disappearing island, and a Queen of Winter.

For me, this was one of the most meaningful chapters in the book — the writing of it changed me in ways I can’t quite explain — it left me feeling porous, newly open to the world. I still recall, in flashes, images from this trip — a wash of rainbow light over the hills, the butterfly that fluttered over the stone figure of the Cailleach… I won’t spoil the chapter by saying whether I found druids’ fog (or, indeed, if it found me) — you’ll need to read it to find out!

The chapter begins with Van Morrison singing about a foghorn, a song that was initially entitled Into the Misty. You’ll find it, along with some other fog songs, here on my foggy playlist:

The Chasing Fog subtitle is, ‘Finding enchantment in a cloud.’ Can you tell us more about this? Originally, my subtitle was ‘finding beauty in a cloud’. The change was made thanks to the book’s brilliant sub-editor, who suggested the alteration and gave me the following feedback: ‘reading this book was a path to re-enchantment, especially in the context of looking afresh at the ancient legends and mythologies of the British Isles – these lands so rich in melancholy and mystery.’ I love that phrase, ‘a path to re-enchantment’. It’s a distillation of everything I hope that readers will gain from the book.

Thank you for reading along. If you have read and enjoyed Chasing Fog, I’d be so grateful if you’d take a moment to leave a review — they really help.

