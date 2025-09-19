a colour version of the chapter opener

Welcome to Chasing Fog Book Club!

I’m focusing on one chapter of my book each month. Chasing Fog follows the structure of a physical (and emotional) journey — each chapter of the book is set in a foggy place, looks at a type of fog, and is guided by a sense. If you missed the previous chapters, you’ll find them here. This is chapter eight, which is set in London. It features a type of fog called a pea-souper and is guided by the sense of taste. Here I am reading you a section of it:

Chapter eight is the domain of the fog flâneur. This is a chapter of poets and painters — of Monet, Wilde, and Woolf — a chapter about how it feels to walk the streets on a winter’s evening and watch an eerie veil settle over ancient buildings. Once, there may have been murderers and even uncanny creatures lurking in the London fog, but there was loveliness too — the irresistible artistic beauty of a city transformed.

For me, the writing and researching of this chapter was an experience rich in history. The fate of the city has long been tied to the fate of the river, and the river is the source of London’s iconic fog. I did not find it hard to believe that the mists rising up from the River Thames could conceal ghosts from the city’s past — Romans; Iceni warriors; spectral seventeenth century crowds enjoying a foggy frost fair, and sober hatted bankers crossing London Bridge on their way to work. What if London’s fog was, quite literally, the mists of time? Who might you meet on a stroll along the Thames?

This month’s question is taken from a walking interview with Fergus Collins for the BBC Plodcast

Can you tell us more about fog’s mindful power to take you away from the everyday?

Yes, definitely! In folklore from lots of different places there’s this sense of fog as portal, that if you step into the fog, when you come out of it you might be somewhere completely different. I’m very aware of that, and I’m also aware of the sense in which I myself am transformed by the fog — when I’m in fog I feel different to how I feel the rest of the time. I think it’s to do with being completely surrounded: the world is transformed and it shrinks down to my immediate physical vicinity, I lose visibility of the current moment in time, and I feel more present in the landscape. Meditative is how I would describe it — it’s almost a form of mindfulness — in the fog, I focus fully on the experience of where I am, as my senses tune in more acutely.

You can listen to the full interview — which took place at Uley Bury Hill Fort — here:

Laura

