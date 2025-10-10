a colour version of the chapter opener

I’ve been focusing on one chapter of my book each month. Chasing Fog follows the structure of a journey — each chapter of the book is set in a foggy place, looks at a type of fog, and is guided by a sense. If you missed the previous chapters, you’ll find them here. This is the final chapter, Chapter 9, which is set in Venice. It features a type of fog called calìgo and is guided by sensory delight. Here I am reading you a section of it:

Chapter nine, the final chapter of the book, feels to me now — perhaps it always did — like a dream. This was the furthest I travelled in my fog chasing journey. I went with my father — who loves boats and buildings but had never been to Venice — taking the train across Europe: from London to Paris, then Stuttgart, finally catching a Nightjet sleeper that sped through the darkness, arriving in Venice with the dawn.

As with London, it was city fog I was chasing in this chapter, a fog that seems to have the ability to alter time, bringing the past to life. Venice is a city like no other — an enchanted world all of its own — and its fog, which creeps in from the lagoon, is haunted by ghosts and spirits. It turns the maze of streets into an impenetrable labyrinth, a fog so thick that shafts of lamplight must slice through it like star-sweet pandoro.

As I lost myself to this Venice fog, I glimpsed for a moment a different story, hearing the siren whisper of someone else I could have been. I think of her sometimes, that other self, still chasing — a camera around her neck and a notebook in her hand. But it was not until I came home, returning to my promises, that fog’s true magic was finally revealed to me.

If you have already read and enjoyed Chasing Fog, I'd be so grateful if you'd take a moment to leave a review — they really help.

Here are some press reviews of the book:

‘Pashby takes us into the heart of fog and conjures it powerfully — you are there with her in the mists and sea fret […] this book, which captures the weird wonderfulness of fog, may make a convert out of you too.’ - Evening Standard ‘Ms Pashby provides, as it were, a clear guide to our past foggy thinking, be it pixies leading travellers astray on a blanketed Dartmoor or the Romantics’ belief that the weather condition was a manifestation of sublimity… [a] bravo to brume’ – John Lewis-Stempel (writing in Country Life) ‘This quirky book, illustrated with her atmospheric black and white photographs makes the case for getting out and appreciating the magic of a foggy day’ - Mail on Sunday ‘Pashby’s quest “to find a depth of meaning and magic” in fog results in a frequently beguiling and thought-provoking book, one that offers a way of looking at the world and its weather in a subtly different light’ - Literary Review

the paperback edition of Chasing Fog will be published next month on 6th November

To my delight, Chasing Fog was featured by The Bookseller in their November Paperback Preview (the one and only time you will see me next to Ursula Le Guin) :

This has been the final episode of the Chasing Fog Book Club. If you’d like to catch up, you’ll find the rest here. Thank you for reading along, and happy fog chasing!

