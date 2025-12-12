I wanted Christmas to be magic.

From his very first Christmas — when my son had just learned to crawl — I tried to find ways to make magic for him. I sewed him a stocking in thick red corduroy, I took him out in his sling to look at colourful decorations in the city centre, I bought him a bright bauble, I sang carols as lullabies. But it was when I heard my Granny laugh with delight as he sat solidly on her knee in his red flannel sleepsuit that I saw the sparkle of tree lights reflected in his cornflower blue eyes and realised it was my baby who had brought wonder to our Christmas — the magic was there, inside of him.

Seventeen Decembers passed in a flurry and we have reached the last Christmas of that boy’s childhood. Next year, he won’t be spending December with us — he will be far, far away. I try to push this thought from my mind, but I can’t escape it — the knowledge has already settled into my bones like winter cold. ‘December will be magic again’ sings Kate Bush from the radio in my kitchen. This year more than ever, I really do want Christmas to be magic.

The boy drives with me deep into the Cotswolds to hear my mother’s choir sing and we walk through a churchyard which boasts ninety-nine yew trees. The trees along the path are illuminated by strings of bulbs but the brightest light of all is the full December Cold Moon, a gleaming orb beside the church tower. Inside, the church is decorated with bunches of greenery tied with ribbon. As we slide into a pew, I keep my wool coat on and my arm presses against his, but I do not reach for his hand. We stand together to sing, sharing a hymn sheet, and I feel the depth of his voice somewhere close to my heart. Afterwards, eating mince pies in the church rooms, I study his face, memorising his bones as he chats to my mother. The moon shines down on us, silver and solemn.

This year, I am clinging to our family traditions like a mantra, and the one I love best is picking out a tree. Not far from the church of many yews is a tiny farm on a steep hillside, fir trees spilling down its slopes. A hut, lit by a woodburning stove, has walls covered in bunches of mistletoe and evergreen wreathes. There is a small car park beside the church at the top of the hill, and here we stop to pull on our wellies. This churchyard too is decorated for Christmas, but not with lights — one tree hangs heavy with globes of mistletoe, and beside it, another is covered in scarlet crab apples. As we make our way down the lane to the farm, the sun comes out from behind a cloud, bathing my three boys in gold.

There are no squabbles this year as we slide around the muddy hillside, trying to decide on a tree. Too tall, too short, too many branches at the bottom, too few branches at the top… in the end, the tree we choose is at the top of the hill where we started. My youngest helps to cut it down and carries it to the netting machine. When it’s been bundled, the oldest boy lifts it onto his shoulder and we make our way back up the hill to the car. The boys are laughing and joking when suddenly they still. ‘Look! A deer!’ one of them says. ‘A reindeer?’ teases my husband.

In the field running parallel to the lane, a doe is walking through long grass on slender legs. Seeing us, she startles and begins to run up the hill towards the church. She dashes across the lane and in front of us, she leaps — up, up, up — over the churchyard wall and away. We stand silently for a moment, dumbstruck. Then ‘did you get a picture, Mum?’ my youngest asks. I shake my head, no. ‘I think it’s better like that’, the oldest boy smiles, putting his spare arm around his brother. ‘This way, we will always remember it.’

We bring the tree home and stand it in a bucket of water, hanging a sprig of mistletoe in the hall. Soon, the boys will carry down boxes of decorations to be unwrapped from tissue, each a souvenir of a Christmas past. We will string the tree with lights and hang it with glass, and it will sparkle, but underneath the glitter our shared memory of the deer will twist around its branches — a secret ribbon that binds us together.

All these years I have tried to make Christmas magic, but perhaps magic cannot be made. Perhaps, when the time is exactly right, Christmas magic finds you.