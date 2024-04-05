On a clear day, it was the furthest place I could see. I’d fix my eyes on the mountain range—across the Severn valley, over the water in Wales—and remind myself that there was still a world out there beyond our daily walks, and that one day it would be returned to us. ‘When this is over’, I said to the children, ‘when we can travel again, we will climb one of those peaks.’

In the first heady days of escape I forgot my promise, as we ventured across the channel and beyond, but four years later, early one spring morning we set off together for breakfast on the mountain. My eldest two—long-legged and now far taller than me—strode ahead with my husband towards the summit. I held the hand of my smallest boy, who had forgotten his coat, and wore mine as a quilted robe. A plump bumblebee, the first of the year, flew slowly past us as we followed a path through bronze bracken. It was the boy who spotted the skylark, hovering above our heads in full-throated song. We listened to its unbroken warble mingle with the sound of the wind, and kept our eyes on the neat brown bird until it descended into the tangled undergrowth. ‘They build their nests on the ground’, I explained. Entranced, the boy showed me another skylark, and another. Shielding my eyes against the sun, I saw that his brothers were already nearing the peak, and we picked up our pace.

Above the summit, a raven soared. The Welsh name Brân, I told the boy as we clambered breathlessly up, means raven, and in this land there was once a giant king called Brân the Blessed. His eyes widened—on a mountain, it is not difficult to believe in giants. Perched on a mossy outcrop at the top, we found the older boys munching on hot cross buns with thick slabs of butter. My husband poured me coffee from a flask and we stood together, looking to the hazy distance in the direction of our home. Emerging from behind a cloud, the sun illuminated the rippled, rocky landscape in dancing patches. The wind struck my face and I felt the acute freedom of wild, open space.

On the way back down, the boy scrambled ahead like a mountain goat, buoyed by the promise of Welsh cakes and chocolate in the valley town. His brothers sauntered behind him, deep in conversation. ‘Did you know there was a Welsh king named after a raven?’ I heard him call over his shoulder, as he skipped on.

