I only ride a bicycle if I am on an island — this is more by accident than by design.
As a child, I rode around (and around and around) the island of my next-door neighbour’s house. Years later, as teenagers we kissed at a party, but when I remember him I think of spinning wheels and the rattle of rainbow spoke beads.
When my youngest boy was a toddler,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Small Stories with Laura Pashby to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.