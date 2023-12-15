My lovely, nebulous book is trying to tell me what it finally wants to become, now that the research trips are complete, notes have been gathered and chapters drafted. I strain to hear its whisper amongst the clatter of family life and so feel a growing need to hide, to disappear into a writing cave—to take myself into the dark. All those months that seemed so manifold during the initial meeting with my publisher have spun away from me, and my manuscript deadline looms.

As soon as the glitter and bustle of Christmas is over for another year, I will be ready to make my escape. The strange, still, liminal days between old year and new are a perfect time for hiding and dreaming. No longer afraid of the dark, I now welcome its embrace. I don’t know what I will discover there but I am ready to find out; the dark is inky, velvet-soft and soothing. It is rich with mysteries, and at this moment in my search for story, the unknown is what I seek.

And so I am taking myself away, to a place where land and water meet sky. A place of light, calm and—yes—of fog. There, where the canal runs alongside the river, a barge is waiting for me. With only my laptop for company, I will live for a few days on this boat (which my parents are in the process of renovating) as I work on the book’s final chapters. Warmed by a woodburning stove, lulled by gentle movement, I’ll be accompanied only by ducks, gulls and—if I’m lucky—a heron. A writing retreat is perhaps too grand a term for this makeshift, stolen alone time—but I will be retreating to write.

There will be no wifi, only water, and the secrets of the sky. I will boil the red enamel kettle and make myself a coffee, which I’ll drink leaning out of the side hatch as I watch the world drift by. I’ll lie under a quilt of stars, and wait for words to come to me in my dreams. The stove will crackle, and I’ll defrost my hands, which always grow stiff as I type. The tide on the river will rise and then fall again, rise and then fall. The moon will watch over me as I sleep.

Sometimes, I long for the book to be already finished—dreaming of the moment I can step out of the darkness and back into the sunshine of life. I think of the stack of novels beside my bed waiting to be read, of days to come working in the bookshop, of coffees with friends, blank notebooks and the siren call of new ideas. And yet I know that of all the stages of the book-writing process, this quiet, intense time is the most precious of all.

Right now, the book is still mine alone—a fluid, quicksilver thing that heeds calls from the universe I can neither hear nor understand. In these last weeks the facts I have read, the thoughts I have had, and the places I have been will come together, with that strange alchemical magic that brings a book into being. I shall float in what Dylan Thomas called the ‘close and holy darkness’, as the story reveals itself to me, word by word.

Thank you for being here and allowing me grace to write.

Laura x

PS: Update…I wrote a book! You can buy Chasing Fog here. If you’re not in the UK, Blackwells offer free worldwide delivery.

{This post is from my occasional series ‘The Feeling of Writing a Book’. You’ll find the rest of the series here.}