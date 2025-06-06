Laissez-vous rêver reads the writing on the train window. I check my translation and smile — let yourself dream. The TGV from Paris to Barcelona is speeding along the coast, travelling between turquoise lagoons on either side of the train. We pass a cluster of ruins, an island, a jetty. A small flock of flamingoes startles up from the salt flats as we fly by.

I am reminded of a favourite poem, Ada Limón writing about Valencia in the 90’s, catching a ‘slight sight’ of oranges ‘from the train’s blur’. I think of my own trip to Spain in the 90’s, my first holiday without parents. I had never seen an orange tree before that week and they seemed to me a strange kind of miracle. I wore a short black strappy sundress and vast quantities of suncream — unlike my friends, I was pale and slow to tan. Back then, I was a girl formed mostly of dreams, blended with a little sangria — eighteen years old, my future unfurling ahead of me.

From the train’s blur, I catch sight of corrugated Mediterranean roofs and sparkling water, of green mountains at the window edges and a wide, wide sky. The sun grows in strength and there are fields of poppies as we travel south, crossing into Spain.

We stop for a couple of nights to stay in an old apartment in Girona. Carrying bags up several flights of hot stairs, I question my decision to rent a place on the third floor, until I step onto the balcony and look out across the red tiles of the old town towards the city wall. Dozens of swifts joyfully circle the bell towers of the nearby churches, swooping and darting for insects that buzz over the river. The air is filled with swift song — I have never seen so many. Wispy candyfloss clouds soften the sky and in the distance, I can make out the mountains. Pale green leaves shade a small park below, from which rises the sound of my children’s voices.

I don’t see any oranges from the train, but when we reach Barcelona a few days later my youngest son pulls me down a side street lined with trees on which they hang ripe and bright; ‘look Mum, are they real?’, he asks. The next morning we drink sweet orange juice with our breakfast pastries before we melt into the sea.

What did I let myself dream on the train? Not of bell tower swifts or drinking orange juice by the ocean.

But I dream of those things now.