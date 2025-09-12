A baby is sleeping in the library, tucked up in a pram beneath a hand-knit woollen blanket in shades of orange. I lower myself gingerly into a chair near the pram, trying not to rustle as I pull a new notebook from my bag and settle myself at a table. To my left sits a woman knitting purple socks on double-pointed needles. How lovely, I think, to knit as your baby sleeps.

The library’s sweeping glass facade gives me a panoramic view of the northern Norwegian city of Tromsø. With its distinctive curved roof and smooth lines, this public library sits in harmony with the Arctic landscape. I look out over timber buildings in shades of mustard, red and grey, across the water to the Arctic Cathedral, walls jagged white and ice-sharp against a backdrop of tree-covered mountains, their tops veiled in cloud. Memories of the North reads the shop sign at the end of the street, and I pick up a pencil to note down my own.

I began my day in a wooden sauna floating on the Arctic Ocean in Tromsø harbour, its round shape inspired by a traditional Sámi lavvo, with a window framing mountains and water. When the heat became too much, I lowered myself down metal steps into the sea — arms tingling and breath catching, fingers fast turning numb. After an alternating hour of hot and cold, I walked back to my hotel for breakfast feeling awake and alive, the trace of Arctic water still on my skin.

Behind me, the baby stirs, first a soft murmur, and then a cry. Sock woman calmly knits on and it is the blonde, square-jawed man with glasses, reading in an armchair to the other side of me who stands, goes to the pram and lifts his pink-cheeked baby out. The child wears a lilac hand-knit bonnet that reminds me of a hat I made for my second son — a dark-haired, laughing dream of an infant who is now taller even than my husband. I wonder whether I will ever be able to see a baby without missing my own tiny boys — their sweet, perfect faces, the milky scent of their skin…

Kicking with chubby legs, the library baby lies on their back on the wooden floor in front of the window, where their father has placed them as he pulls on a sling. One wool bootie hangs from a wrigging foot and the baby rolls and flips over onto their tummy. I grin, and they grin back, so widely that the dummy falls from their mouth. The father lifts the baby up, up into the air and sets them into the sling. He tucks his book below the pram, he and the baby smile at me, and together they leave.

I feel it then, the pull of the mother-writer — a quiet, conflicting ache. If my boys were babies still, I would not be here in the silence of a statuesque library, pencil in hand and a flask of hot coffee in my bag. If my boys were babies still, I would not be travelling alone to the Arctic Circle — I would not be writing a book. It is only possible for me to exist in this beautiful moment because, in a devastating tumble of time, my babies grew until they became teenagers, but in the instant I think I would give it all up to hold those small ones in my arms again.

Soon, I will descend the library’s many staircases and step out onto the street. I will find a hand-knit wool cardigan in a vintage shop, try it on and buy it, despite knowing that my bag is already too full. I will catch the ferry to an island north of Tromsø where I am to stay for a week’s writing residency — my first — and in that place I will cease to feel the ache for a while, as I begin to find a way back to myself.