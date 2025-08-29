order a signed copy of Chasing Fog // book next year’s Finding Your Voice retreat

I am not, and never have been, a sun worshipper — my pale skin is quick to burn and I keep to the shade if I can, hiding beneath the brim of a floppy straw hat. I don’t enjoy heat — and this summer has been hotter than most — but I have come to appreciate summer’s dreamy strangeness. The school summer break brings paused weeks of endless drifting days and at first, I strain to keep momentum — struggling against the loss of my work time in a house perpetually filled with hungry teenagers. But routines fall away and time passes differently until, when September finally approaches, I discover that I have, after all, relaxed into the season’s languid drift. I have sunk into my summer self.

Summer, water. Summerwater.

Water is the antidote to heat and I have sought it at every opportunity. Every morning of our holiday, I swam at high tide, wading out to waist height before striking out into chill saltiness, delighting in submergence. My boys bounced a ball across the sea surface and my husband swam lengths parallel to the shore while I lay back and floated, lulled by the slow passage of clouds and bolstered by the steady presence of mountains across the strait. ‘Where is the summer, the unimaginable /zero summer?’ T.S. Eliot asked in Little Gidding. For me it will always be not in the warmth, but in the water.

One year ago today, Chasing Fog was published. I celebrated publication day with a video collaboration with brilliant

:

My colleagues in the bookshop surprised me by filling the shop window with copies of my book:

and I painted my nails to match it.

It’s been a whirlwind year for my little fog book! Here are some of the lovely things that brilliant people have said about it.

'This clear-sighted and loving ode to fog is a beautiful adventure' - Alice Vincent

'a frequently beguiling and thought-provoking book, one that offers a way of looking at the world and its weather in a subtly different light' - Literary Review

‘An exquisite piece of nature writing’ - i

'A lushly sensuous exploration of the many possibilities that arise from fog' -Dr Sharon Blackie

By the time you read this, I’ll be away on an island in the Arctic Circle for a week’s writing residency. More on that adventure soon, but in the meantime here’s what I’ve been reading and loving this month: