I’m running through the woods at the end of the old year. Autumn glory long past, the beech trees are now all but bare and the path is thick with copper leaves trampled into mud. Under the mulch, next year’s bluebells are resting, biding their time. My feet are puddle-wet, my fingers are cold but there is nowhere I would rather be at the turn of the year, or perhaps ever. The woods hold me gently, as they always have, and my breath clouds out into the morning.

I think of the lines of the Lucille Clifton poem: ‘i am running into a new year/ and the old years blow back/ like a wind/ that i catch in my hair/ like strong fingers like/ all my old promises’. The last of December’s wind whips my fringe into a tangle and a stray leaf drifts down from a branch overhanging the path, settling in the messy birds-nest bun on top of my head. I imagine winged promises beating the air around me, twittering reminders of all I should have done, and may yet do.

I draw near to the edge of the woods where the path is steep and tangled with roots. Slowing to a walk, I pick my way down the slippery slope and clamber over a stile into the field below. There, I find a familiar face — the lady who takes her walk with a different dog each day. She stands on the path, head cocked to one side, looking up into the trees as I smile and wish her a good morning.

‘Can you hear them?’ she asks me. ‘I’m listening to the birds.’

The Marginalian, described by its author Maria Popova as a record of her ‘reading and reckoning with our search for meaning: sometimes through science and philosophy, sometimes through poetry and children’s books, always through the lens of wonder.’ has long been a favourite of mine. I cannot tell you how excited I was, then, when my friend Anna Brones send me a message to let me know that she had seen Chasing Fog featured there! I was stunned to discover an article about my book, describing it as a ‘‘beguiling love letter’:

What emerges is the sense that fog is not only a phenomenon but an invitation — to draw the veil of the world and see it more closely, to see yourself unveiled and saturated with aliveness.

You can read the full piece here.

After this post, I’ll be signing off for the holidays — mince pies are beckoning and I have a big pile of new books I’m hoping to find time to read!

I’ll be back on Friday 2nd January — see you then.

I wish you a peaceful festive season with a sprinkling of magic. ✨✨✨

