Over twenty years ago, with the boy who later became my husband, I saw a Richard Long exhibition at the RWA in Bristol. I left with a black and white postcard of a piece Long had made in 1967 (when he was an art student at St Martin’s) by walking backwards and forwards in a field of grass — it was called ‘A Line Made by Walking’. I kept the postcard on my desk in our tiny flat until it disappeared, presumably used to mark a page and then forgotten. In later summers, I thought of it as I watched my children run through meadows, a line in the long grass marking their passage. Over the years I have followed Long’s work, or perhaps it has followed me. Sometimes, I go the cafe of Bristol’s MShed museum and sit under the large River Avon Mud Circle that Richard Long created on the wall with his hands. I find it oddly soothing.

A few weeks ago, on a February evening in Reykjavik, my husband and I visited the National Gallery of Iceland. It was Museum Night in the Winter Lights Festival, meaning that museums and galleries were throwing open their doors for free. The National Gallery and its neighbouring church were reflected in the still Tjörnin lake, which shone blue in the long dusk. Inside, the atmosphere was festive — a DJ played pop tunes, and we were handed free glasses of Icelandic gin. The crowd that had gathered on the second floor were dressed for a party in the winter dark, with furs and sparkles and colourful Icelandic knit sweaters.

We wandered into an exhibition of land art shaped by Iceland’s unique geography. In one corner, I was surprised to find works from ‘British walking artists’ who had spent time in Iceland engaging with its landscape. My feet led me to a piece on the gallery floor called Sea Lava Circles (1988). It was made of stones that had been smoothed by the sea and collected from the Reykjanes Peninsula — I found them oddly soothing. The artist, noted a plaque on the wall, was Richard Long.

Here’s what I’ve been reading and loving this week: