On Christmas Day, I gave my fourteen year old son the vinyl album In the Aeroplane over the Sea. It’s a record that came out the year I started university but I had somehow never heard it until he played it to me on his phone one day. I would have loved it then, as he does now. I would have cried each time I heard the title track which is about being curious, young and free but coming to realise that all this can be lost ‘in the blink of an eye’. It’s a song that knows nothing lasts forever: ‘one day we will die/ and our ashes will fly from the aeroplane over the sea’, but that celebrates in the meantime the wonder of being alive: ‘let us lay in the sun/ and count every beautiful thing we can see.’

This song was in my head last week as I returned, for my grandmother’s funeral, to the seaside town where I spent my childhood summers. I thought of the day my uncles brought garden spades to the beach and built a sandcastle so huge that it towered above me — an intricate sand city — of the times I slid down dunes with my cousins, ate orange crab sticks, watched windsurfers dart along the shore. I remembered all the early August mornings that my grandparents would creep out of the house before breakfast with my brother and I, taking us down to the sea so that my parents could lie in, packing a flask of coffee for themselves, with swimming towels and plastic buckets for us.

As the sun came up we played on an empty beach beneath the red rock of Jurassic Coast cliffs. My Grandad loved to swim, diving head first into the waves. My Grandma had a swimming costume with a frill skirt, which I admired but she preferred to watch from a blanket. I paddled and splashed, searching for shells and treasures along the shoreline — salt water cold against my bare legs. On those driftwood days, my grandparents gave their daughter the gift of sleep.

To me, they gave the gift of the sea.

