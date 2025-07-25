order your copy of Chasing Fog // book next year’s Finding Your Voice retreat

In the little bookshop in the Cotswolds, it’s summer. The shop is on the north side of a narrow old high street and so inside it stays cool even on the hottest days but beyond the doors, people wilt like daisies in the heat, stepping in for a moment’s respite. I sip iced coffee from a flask and unpack a delivery of books. All day long I have been recommending beach reads and sliding children’s holiday books into paper bags with a bookmark or two. When the shop door closes for the afternoon with a final jingle of bells, I stop by the greengrocers for a punnet of perfectly ripe strawberries to carry home, breathing in their sweet scent as I walk.

I look up at the hill where cows graze, silhouetted against summer sky. The fields beyond the town are a parched gold that usually belongs to late August, but it is still only July and the heat unsettles me. My phone pings — a friend has sent me a Virginia Woolf quote:

I feel entirely dehumanised by the sun now and wish for fog, snow, rain, humanity.

I tell her that it’s my favourite. I tell her that I feel the same.

The sun burns on. I leave out water for the hedgehogs that live under our shed, and we eat the strawberries for pudding, with meringues and cream.

Here’s what I’ve been reading and loving this month: