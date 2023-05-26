In the cool of an early May morning, a snail is making its slow way across the path. As I step around it, my fingers are tickled by cow parsley. The pompom tail of a rabbit, hopping for the hill, bobs along ahead of me; it passes under a stile and away through the hedge. Crows startle out from amongst cowslips in the long grass. Up here, the sun can touch me, but down in the valley is a thin veil of mist, hazy and soft. The grass is damp with dewdrops and a string of spiderwebs glitter. In the crevices of the hills, dense patches of fog move like smoke.