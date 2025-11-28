The four o’clock moon hangs quietly in the sky: small, faded and pale. I stamp my feet on the muddy ground where I stand at the edge of the sports field watching my middle son play a rugby match in the last of the afternoon light. Along the top floor of the school, a window reflects the setting sun’s rays back onto the pitch like a spotlight. A shout goes up as my son’s team score the winning try, but the four o’clock moon neither flinches nor flickers.

I sit at my desk until the end of the day, typing just one more sentence, and then another, waiting for the door to slam and the house to fill with footsteps as my children pile in with cold faces and hungry bellies. Outside my window, the four o’clock moon looks down from above the hill, a waxing crescent sliver of white. The moon is waiting too, but for what, I do not know.

I walk through the woods before sunset, light making stripes on the leaf-littered path. Above the trees, blue sky bleaches into evening and a buzzard calls from the edges, bidding the day farewell. I step out into the field to see the four o’clock moon grown fatter. I dip my head in greeting but the moon does not reply.

🌙

