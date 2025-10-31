pre-order a signed copy of Chasing Fog from the little bookshop in the Cotswolds

In the last days of October, we went to the mountains. We lit a fire in the stove of an old, white cottage nestled in a Welsh valley. Its windows looked out over a field of sheep across the lane, with cloud-topped peaks in the distance. We watched rain slide down the glass panes. ‘The veil is thin’, my friend messaged me from the other side of the River Severn, but I had already felt it.

Driving to the cottage through a remote mountain pass, my husband had to swerve the car. A sleek, dark creature had run across the road in front of us. ‘Was that…a wolf?’ we said, both at the same time. The boys in the back seat pointed out that there are no longer any wolves in Wales, but I remembered reading Susan Cooper to my eldest. ‘What about the Milgwn?’ I reminded him: ‘the big grey foxes that work for the Grey King?’ In the Dark is Rising sequence, Milgwn guard the mountaintops but sometimes venture down into the valleys, worrying sheep and causing mayhem.

Cooper’s Grey King was based on the Brenin Llwyd, a folkloric king who originates from the mountainous districts of Wales and who fascinated and preoccupied me when I was writing my fog book. He has the power to direct mist to his will and he sits atop the mountains robed in cloud, luring the unsuspected into his misty kingdom, never to return. I looked out the car window at streams and crags, searching for a flicker of movement but the creature had gone.

The next day, my youngest spotted a sign to a pumpkin patch and we followed it, passing through a tunnel under a bridge, out into a hillside dotted with orange. At the bottom of the slope, afternoon sun glittered through the branches of a huge oak tree. The boy pushed a red wheelbarrow through the pumpkins, searching for the perfect one, whilst his older brothers laughed and larked about in the sunshine.

On our last morning in the cottage, my husband called me to the window. ‘Look at the sheep,’ he said. They were huddled together in the centre of the field, agitatedly backing away from something just out of sight. I leaned out of the window in time to see a flash of something pass under the gate and out of the field, before streaking away down the road. A dark grey shape — fast legs, thick tail. A dog, perhaps.

Or perhaps not.

