I left on a hot summer’s day, but when I returned from my week-long writing residency in Norway I found autumn had arrived and with it, the apples. Gloucestershire is a cider county — orchards are plentiful here, and apple trees so revered that they are blessed each winter in a traditional celebration called a wassail. I sometimes feel that there must be an apple tree in every other garden of this little town under the hill. Each autumn, kind folk leave windfalls outside their houses for passers by, usually in plastic crates with signs reading ‘bramleys’, ‘free apples’ or ‘help yourself’. It’s a tradition that makes fruit taste all the more delicious.

The afternoon I arrived home, my eldest son set off up the road, returning with rosy cookers that he peeled for a crumble — our favourite pudding. Buttery oats caramelising over slices of tart, garden-fresh apples is the scent of home for me. A few nights later, my middle son appeared after a party with his own armful of apples: ‘I saw a box on a wall’, he said, ‘so I brought you some.’ I set them in the fruit bowl on the dresser, ready for apple cake. Soon it will be time to make toffee apples, a tradition my boys do not forget.

The kitchen windows steamed up as we sat around the table eating my son’s apple crumble. Late September light beams sliced through the water glasses. There was laughter, and custard, and soon nothing but mess remained. Next year, when the apples arrive my eldest will be far, far away. I think of his long fingers and the apples that he carried down the hill before cutting them into rough chunks with traces of peel remaining. They melted into the crumble, sharpness tempered by brown sugar sweetness.

They tasted of love.

