Small Stories with Laura Pashby

Small Stories with Laura Pashby

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roz Morris's avatar
Roz Morris
2d

A small and perfect story. Sparely written, powerfully framed. Thank you, Laura.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Cunningham's avatar
Karen Cunningham
2d

When I was younger I was looking at photographs with my parents asking all the usual questions about when they were young. Suddenly dad said he didn’t want to look at any more because it was making him feel upset. At the time, in my unknowing youth, I was bemused that he should feel that way. Now when I gaze at pictures of my children as toddlers I am sad for what is lost. Those faces that are all at once the same and yet so different. Of course there are compensations and my adult children are funny, loving and wonderful company, however that exact moment in the JL ad completely got me and the tears fell. Enjoy your 9 months and celebrate when he flies your lovely nest because I am sure you have made a wonderful adult.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura Pashby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture