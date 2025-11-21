old haunts
I never minded the ghosts
Over the wall at the end of the garden, a Victorian cemetery spread across the hillside. Back then, it was an unkept jungle interspersed with ivy-clad graves, an occasional angel rising up out of brambles on stone wings. From the house, I couldn’t see the tombstones, but I knew they were there. ‘Don’t you find it strange?’, my friend asked me when we mo…
