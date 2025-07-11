I have complicated feelings about summer.
A huge chasm exists for me between the dream (long, lazy days spent outside with my children — eating strawberries by the handful, wandering barefoot through meadows and swimming in clear, cool streams) and the reality (fraught, hot days making seemingly endless snacks and attempting to find time for book writin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Small Stories with Laura Pashby to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.