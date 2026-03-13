Small Stories with Laura Pashby

Small Stories with Laura Pashby

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Jude's avatar
Jude
1d

Ooo. This is timeless, my ancestors would have seen exactly as you beautifully describe. This week I’ve witnessed similar in a Derbyshire dale. The readers of the NYT have missed something special. Thank you for sharing your words.

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Susan Yeates's avatar
Susan Yeates
1d

Beautiful. Definitely words not to be wasted…

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