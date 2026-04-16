Dylan Thomas’ Writing Shed, picture my own

‘a seer of strange beauties’

This is how Welsh artist Gwen John described herself in her private notes. At the end of the nineteenth century, the girl from Tenby studied at the Slade School of Art (one of the only UK art schools to admit women at that time) before moving to Paris, where she lived on the top floor of 87 rue du Cherche-Midi in a tiny apartment overlooking the rooftops of Montparnasse. She earned a living through modelling, which allowed her time to paint in solitude. Rodin was her lover, Rilke was her friend.

I discovered Gwen John’s work through perhaps her most well-known painting, A Corner of the Artist’s Room in Paris, an absent self-portrait featuring a sparsely furnished room containing an empty chair, discarded clothes and an open book placed before an window with a Parisan view. Every detail of the painting is a clue that reveals something of the artist’s creative presence through the space she has curated — a kind of visual equivalent to Woolf’s ‘room of one’s own’. Over Easter, my husband and I went to the National Museum Cardiff to see a Gwen John exhibition in celebration of what would have been her 150th birthday — a collection that included the paintings of her Paris room along with numerous clear-eyed, haunting portraits, including of herself.

How, I wondered as I studied wall after wall of her luminous work, does one become a seer of strange beauties? Gwen John moved through the world with care and attentiveness, noticing colour, light and nuance. She read a great deal, keeping detailed notebooks in which she continually reflected on her creative practice and artistic techniques. In 1910 she moved to Meudon (a suburb of Paris) where she converted to Roman Catholicism. There, her thinking became influenced by Saint Therese of Lisieux, who taught a spiritual practice called the Little Way, which recognised the holiness of small, everyday acts and things. At this time Gwen John, increasingly reclusive, wrote a note to herself entitled ‘Rules to Keep the World away’.* These self-imposed guidelines (Do not listen to people (more than is necessary); Do not look at people (ditto); Have as little intercourse with people as possible; When you come into contact with people, talk as little as possible) seem to me a somewhat stricter version of Jane Kenyon’s advice to writers, which even now I keep stuck to the wall above my desk:

Be a good steward of your gifts. Protect your time. Feed your inner life. Avoid too much noise. Read good books, have good sentences in your ears. Be by yourself as often as you can. Walk. Take the phone off the hook. Work regular hours.

Earlier in the week, we had visited Dylan Thomas’ writing shed, which sits just beyond his Boathouse home in Laugharne, windows in two of its walls looking out over a sweeping estuary he described in one poem as the ‘heron/ priested shore’.** Dylan Thomas expressed his love for the writing shed, calling it the ‘water and tree room on the cliff’ and referring to it as his ‘word-splashed hut’. Shrine-like, its interior remains perfectly preserved, right down to a striped teacup on the desk, scrumpled paper on the floor and the poet’s jacket hanging on the back of the chair as if he has stepped momentarily away. In this space, as with Gwen John’s sparse room in Paris, every detail of the interior offers a clue that reveals something about its occupant. On the walls are pictures of poets (Byron, Walt Whitman, Louis MacNeice, WH Auden), on the shelves are piles of books, on the desk is a stash of boiled sweets. Sequestered here, Dylan Thomas wrote poems that included Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, and completed Under Milk Wood. Perhaps because of my love for this work in particular — my father played the Richard Burton performance to me as a child — every time I have peered through his writing shed window, it has seemed a holy experience to me.

I find myself preoccupied by the creative process and the need for a room of my own because I have once again reached the point in my book writing where I crave retreat. Mostly, this means sequestering myself in my loft room study at every opportunity, or scrawling notes on pieces of scrap paper at inopportune moments, but for a few days I will be taking myself away again to where land and water meet: a place in which I’ll be accompanied only by ducks, gulls and—if I’m lucky— a priestly heron. If you have read Chasing Fog, you might remember this place from the epilogue; there will be no wifi, only water and the secrets of the sky. I will boil a red enamel kettle and make myself a coffee, which I’ll drink leaning out of the canal barge’s side hatch as I watch the world drift by. I’ll lie under a quilt of stars and wait for words to come to me in my dreams. The stove will crackle, and I’ll warm my hands, which always grow stiff as I type. The tide on the river will rise and then fall again, rise and then fall. The moon will watch over me as I sleep.

My deadline fast approaches and these are the last months in which the manuscript remains mine alone — this fluid, quicksilver thing that heeds calls from the universe I neither hear nor understand is coming together with that strange alchemical magic that brings a book into being. With this in mind, I have paused all paid Small Stories subscriptions for a few months whilst I retreat into the dark. This means that billing for my existing paid subscribers will be temporarily frozen, although they retain access to my previous paid content. New readers can still sign up for my free email list and I will continue to write to you here, but my letters will be more infrequent for a while until my first draft is done.

By protecting my time, and feeding my inner life as Jane Kenyon instructed, I hope to give myself grace. I will seek out strange beauties and I will write them down for you.

Thanks for reading, and for your support.

Laura

{This post is from my series ‘The Feeling of Writing a Book’. You’ll find the rest of the series here.}

*https://www.dailyartmagazine.com/gwen-john-in-paris/

** https://allpoetry.com/Poem-in-October