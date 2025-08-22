This August, I am dipping my pen into the ink of summer and writing postcards to you.
I know a place where, when the sun goes down, it drips gold reflections onto the river that snakes through a hazy valley below. From high on the edge of the common, you can watch it slowly set, softening and reddening until it vanishes behind Welsh mountains on the hori…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Small Stories with Laura Pashby to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.