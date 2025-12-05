It’s my favourite time of year in the little Cotswolds bookshop where I work one day a week. Outside on the high street, local firefighters are climbing ladders, attaching a small spruce to each of the shops. Our tree sits high on the old brick facade, beside a twinkling sign reading ‘book shop’ that sways in gusts of winter wind. There are trees in the bookshop window, too, with snowflakes and stars glowing in the December gloom.

I wear green wool hand warmers and nurse my flask of coffee as the phone rings and the shop bell jingles. A toddler all in stripes pushes along one of our little chairs like a walker until his mother buys him a book about trains, and I offer him a sticker. A lady choosing poetry calls me Lolly — she has, she tells me, a daughter with my name.

After lunch, our own jolly postman arrives with a towering stack of boxes for me to unpack — I never know what book treasure I will find inside. All day long, I help customers pick out presents for siblings and parents, nieces and nephews, colleagues and friends. Here are ten of the books that I’ve been pressing into readers’ hands this year — perhaps they will be a good fit for someone on your Christmas list.

A glorious novel that made me cry:

A luminous memoir of writing & motherhood:

A sparse, elegant novel set in the depths of a Bristol winter:

An Icelandic Christmas classic:

The perfect gift for a writer::

A stocking-sized sparkler for the Swiftie in your life:

A festive romance, sweet & spicy as gingerbread, with echoes of A Christmas Carol :

A joyful feast of perfectly curated reading lists & warm wisdom:

A genre-defying non-fiction gem:

A winter solstice story for older children, or lovers of The Dark is Rising:

And finally, my book — for nature-lovers, memoir fans, or anyone who sees wonder in weather:

If you’d like to buy Chasing Fog from the little Cotswolds bookshop, click here to order a copy (signed, dedicated and gift-wrapped for free).

Support the little Cotswolds bookshop by buying books from them on bookshop.org.

You could give someone a month or a year’s subscription to my writing:

Give a Small Stories Subscription

I hope you receive a gorgeous book gift of your own (and that you find some peace in which to read it…)

Laura x