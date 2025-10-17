pre-order a copy of Chasing Fog in paperback // retreat with me

For three days, I didn't even switch on my laptop, let alone open the Scrivener document containing fragmented pieces of the new book I am working on. I had travelled many miles to a Norwegian island in the Arctic Circle for a writing residency but I did not type a single word.

I did not type a single word and yet it had been my words that brought me there. I could not have known it, submitting my creative residency application last autumn, but when my form arrived in the inbox of Hannah (who runs Starlight and Storm with her partner Joe), she was already familiar with Chasing Fog. My book had found her before I did. In The Faraway Nearby Rebecca Solnit writes about being offered the inaugural residency at the Library of Water in Iceland: ‘it was as though the book had become a door’, she says, ‘people were entering the book and then stepping into my life and drawing me into theirs.’ Chasing Fog was my door — ‘a door I had made myself, out of words’ — and so, like Solnit, I stepped through it.

The journey to the old wooden house at the edge of the island was long: a taxi, two planes, a bus, a ferry, and finally Hannah’s red minivan. As I clutched a cup of coffee in Oslo airport I imagined myself typing furiously, cocooned in the contemplative silence of a historic homestead. The residency would, I thought, give me the space I needed to attain a perfect flow state — I could become the writer I had always dreamed of being — the ideas would fly from my fingertips! But this was not what happened at all.

On the first night, I fell asleep in a bedroom with a lighthouse view, the repeating dance of its beam slicing under the curtain and into my dreams. I woke in a place both in and out of time, a place of weather and light, beauty and melancholy, of the lost — or soon to be lost — and of the saved. Every building of the homestead was filled with historic treasures, every window framed a view of staggering beauty. I filled a mug with coffee from the flask on the kitchen table and returned with my notebook to the bedroom.

, who occupied the room before me, had left me a note: ‘let yourself stay with the view a little longer than usual’, she wrote. I took her advice.

For three days, I did not switch on my laptop. I swam first thing each morning in the Arctic sea, wading out towards the sunrise like the women in Anna’s sticker on my notebook cover. I carried my notebook everywhere, even down to the beach, where I collected sea urchin skeletons with fellow creative resident Pat. I lined them up along my windowsill in a pencil-green row, always searching for an unbroken red one. On our last day, Pat gave me a perfect red urchin to take home in a honey tin.

Returning to the house each morning after my swim — salty, smiling and hungry for breakfast — I would find the other resident writer,

, on the deck, wearing a wool hat and reading a book or knitting a jumper with whales around the neckline. ‘How was your swim?’, she would smile, looking up. It was Chelsey who first spotted the diving arcs of passing dolphins, and when a Sei whale began to make a daily passage along the strait in front of the house, I wondered whether perhaps she could have summoned it.

On the deck, between whale sightings, I re-read Amina Cain’s A Horse at Night: On Writing and underlined paragraphs thickly in pencil. Cain was describing her travels to China, but her words also revealed my own situation: ‘I felt close to some energy I hadn’t encountered before: a combination of the newness, for me, of [Norway], and my own self, in it. I became new in [Norway] too.’

Perhaps it sounds dramatic to say that my time on Arnøya changed my life — and yet it did, but not in the way I had been expecting. I thought the residency would allow me to write (and it’s true that I eventually left with the bones of a chapter) but what happened turned out to be more meaningful than that. Starlight and Storm offered me time in an incredible space, an opportunity to pause and look inwards. I stopped, I listened and I found flow — not just for writing, but also for living. At my deep core, where the writing comes from, I rediscovered a kernel of self I had not realised was lost until I grasped it again with tentative fingers. On that island far, far away — in a landscape both steady and shifting — I found a way to be truly myself.

In Norway, I became new.

pre-order Chasing Fog in paperback from bookshop.org — support bookshops & save an extra 10% with the code LOVEBOOKSHOPS

pre-order here