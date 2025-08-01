If I sent you a postcard, would you prop it on your mantel, would you pin it to your wall, would you slip it between the pages of your book? This August, I am dipping my pen into the ink of summer and writing weekly postcards to you.
The train hugs the coast and I am mesmerised by the sea — smooth, clear and sparkling on the other side of the window. I c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Small Stories with Laura Pashby to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.