What is Small Stories?

Small Stories is a series of letters from me to you about searching for magic & meaning. These are the secrets of my writing life, sent from my tiny loft-room study straight to your inbox.

I'm Laura, author of the books Chasing Fog and Little Stories of Your Life, and creator of Instagram account @circleofpines.

Why Subscribe?

Small Stories is a Substack Bestseller and a Substack Featured Publication 2023.

Readers say:

‘one of my favourite writers’ -

‘Beautifully written meditations on writing & motherhood’

- Lulah Ellender

‘Just the most gorgeous, transporting writing with Laura's inimitable imagery alongside. A breath of fresh air.’ -

‘Small Stories with Laura Pashby is one of my favourites and her weekly letters are so exquisitely crafted I can’t wait to open them every Friday morning.’ —

What do Subscribers Receive?

You can subscribe for free and receive my monthly Small Stories letters plus occasional additional posts.

Or for £5 a month (or £45 a year) you can become part of my community and receive a weekly note from me each Friday. In addition to my letters, these include:

— Love List (what I’m reading & loving each month)

— Postcards (shorter, more personal pieces)

— Voice Notes (come with me on my walks & writing adventures)

— ‘The Feeling of Writing a Book’ (insights into my book writing process)

Paid subscribers are the first to hear my news, gain access to the full archive, and support my work more meaningfully.

Portraits by