My proof copy of Chasing Fog arrived on the summer solstice. It felt like an auspicious day! Bound proofs like this have been sent out to the press, and to authors I admire who might have some kind words to say about the book. The proofs are not as beautiful as the final copies will be, but it is still incredibly special to hold one in my hand.

Chasing Fog is the story of a search for an elusive weather condition that makes the ordinary seem strange. A love song to nature’s power to transform, this is a book that’s been described as ‘a path to re-enchantment.’

Would you like a peek inside?

Perhaps you’ve been wondering why authors talk so much about pre-orders? Pre-orders let bookshops and publishers know that people are interested in reading a book—the more the book seems like it’s going to sell, the more copies bookshops will order in and the more resources the publisher may put into selling it.

A pre-order is the BEST way that you can support an author and make a genuine difference to the success of their book. It’s also a really lovely treat to give yourself— whenever a book I’ve pre-ordered drops onto my doormat or arrives in the bookshop for me to collect, it feels like a gift from the universe!

You’ve been with me throughout the writing of this book, from the early days of research to the morning I submitted the manuscript and jumped straight into chill sea water, and I’ve got a special bonus just for you:

If you pre-order Chasing Fog (or if you already have—thank you!) I’d like to offer you a complimentary 30 day paid subscription to Small Stories AND some gorgeous wallpapers featuring my fog photography that I’ve created for you to download for your phone or laptop.

This is how it works:

Pre-order a copy of Chasing Fog from your favourite bookshop or online books retailer any time before midnight GMT on 28th August 2024. PRE-ORDER CHASING FOG Email me a screenshot or photo of your receipt to hello@laurapashby.com I’ll send you the link to download a selection of foggy wallpapers for your phone and/or laptop. On 1st September, after the book is published, you will receive a complimentary 30 day paid subscription to Small Stories. (If you’re already a paid subscriber, your subscription will be extended by 30 days).

If you’d like to, you can order from the indie bookshop closest to my heart, Cotswold Book Room. You’ll receive a signed copy, which I’ll package up for you myself with an exclusive free postcard featuring one of my foggy photographs.

If you’re outside the UK, Blackwells offer free international delivery.

I know that pre-ordering isn’t always an option but it would also be a huge help if you could request a copy of Chasing Fog from your local library or if you could share this post—I’d be so grateful if you would forward this email to any friends, family and colleagues who you think would like Chasing Fog.

Thank you for reading and for your support for my words,

Laura x

PS: I’ll be handling this myself, so please do be patient with me as I make my way around the Substack back office!