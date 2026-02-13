Small Stories with Laura Pashby

Small Stories with Laura Pashby

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne Toft's avatar
Joanne Toft
5h

Here in Minnesota, USA - the lakes are still deeply frozen with long cold cracks where the warmth will seep in to melt the cold. Walking the lakes brings that sense of 'otherness' - a quiet world out in the middle of a frozen lake. Your writing of ice took my right out onto the local lake. Always love your detail that drops us into your space and time.

Reply
Share
Katie Lloyd's avatar
Katie Lloyd
7h

Gorgeous. So much tenderness of life in so few words. Your self, the wider world, and your place in it all explored in this trip and wrapped up in that coat. 💚

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Pashby · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture