I’ve been thinking about a monthly book club.

Having taken you along with me on my book-writing journey, I’d like to offer a chapter by chapter exploration of my book Chasing Fog—a way to make your reading experience more intimate and interactive—a kind of digital version of us sitting around a table together, holding cups of tea, and books with folded-down pages and scribbled marginalia (which are by far my favourite kind of books)!

The Chasing Fog Book Club (working title: Bookish Brume) would start in October, focusing on a chapter each month, with emails going out on the last day of the month. It would be a way to explore the book’s locations and themes, to connect with other readers and delve into the stories behind the chapters.

I’d be so grateful if you could answer a few quick questions, to help me understand whether it’s something that would appeal to you, and if so, how best to structure it:

Thank you in advance for your input. If you have any further thoughts or suggestions, please do add them in the comments.

If you live in the West Country and would like to hear me read from Chasing Fog in person, I’ll be at Dartington Trust on Friday 4th October, in conversation with brilliant Elliott and Thompson Publishing Director, Sarah Rigby. I’d love to see you there.

Click here for tickets

I’m thrilled that so many of you are currently reading the book, I hope you love it. If you do, I’d be wildly grateful if you could take a moment to share a short review on Amazon (you can still do this if your copy was bought from elsewhere, or borrowed). Reviews make a huge difference and help other people find the book. They can be just a sentence or two—they don’t have to be as long as this one:

Thank you for reading,

Laura

get your copy of chasing fog